Samsung’s new fingerprint security IC will make your payment cards more secure

Your future debit or credit card may come equipped with Samsung’s new fingerprint security IC for enhanced security and fraud protection. South Korean electronics giant today announced an all-in-one fingerprint security IC called S3B512C for biometric payment cards.

Samsung says the S3B512C is the industry’s first solution that integrates a fingerprint sensor, Secure Element (SE), and Secure Processor in a single chip. The fingerprint scanner is used to read biometric data, tamper-proof Secure Element (SE) stores and authenticates encrypted data, while Secure Processor analyzes and processes biometric data. The new IC uses a proprietary fingerprint authentication algorithm to analyze unique traits of the user’s fingerprint. The chip also has anti-spoofing technology that prevents fraudsters from tricking the security system with artificial fingerprints and other illegitimate methods.

Samsung says its new security IC performs in line with MasterCard’s Biometric Evaluation Plan Summary (BEPS) specifications and is certified by EMVCo and Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Leve (CC EAL) 6+.

“S3B512C combines a fingerprint sensor, Secure Element (SE) and Secure Processor, adding an extra layer of authentication and security in payment cards. The S3B512C is primarily designed for payment cards but can also be used in cards that require highly secured authentications such as student or employee identification, membership or building access,” said Kenny Han, Vice President of System LSI Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung touts several benefits of using the S3B512C chip. For one, biometric authentication means users won’t have to manually enter a PIN when making purchases. Secondly, the IC greatly reduces the chances of fraudulent transactions if a card gets lost or stolen as no transactions can be made without authenticating the cardholder’s fingerprint.

Samsung says its fingerprint security IC is primarily designed for payment cards, but can also be used in other cards that require secured authentications such as employee or student ID cards.