Samsung’s next Unpacked event is set for October 20

Samsung’s product lineup has seemingly been all over the place this year, between the back-and-forth speculation about a possible Galaxy S21 FE to the possible replacement of the Galaxy Note line. That’s why many have been waiting for Samsung to set a date for its next ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ live event, and today, Samsung did just that.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen later this month. “Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology. The event will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. ET.”

The above teaser video doesn’t reveal much, as it only shows various app icons (Camera, Samsung Health, SmartThings, etc.) moving across the screen into box containers. It could be an indication that Samsung will talk about the next major One UI update during the event, which has already made an appearance in the Android 12 betas for Samsung phones.

It doesn’t seem likely that we’ll see the rumored Galaxy S21 FE at the event, though speculation about the phone’s release is still all over the place. Apple also announced its next product launch event today, which is set for October 18th, two days before Samsung’s show.