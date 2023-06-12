Samsung is finally starting pre-orders for one of its most ambitious monitors, the Odyssey G9 OLED or, more specifically, the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SC DQHD Neo Quantum Processor Pro Curved Smart Gaming Monitor. Yes, the official product name is quite a mouthful, but the company doesn't hold anything back with its latest monitor, claiming it's the "world's first 49-inch OLED monitor." Best of all, for a limited time, Samsung and Best Buy are offering a $250 credit when you pre-order.

Samsung debuted this outrageous monitor back at CES 2023, and to be honest, this could end up becoming one of the best monitors released in 2023. As mentioned before, the G9 OLED has a large ultrawide 49-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 0.03ms response time. The monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curvature that will keep you immersed, whether you're diving into spreadsheets or playing your favorite games. The colors are going to look phenomenal, but you'll also get amazing contrast thanks to the monitor's support for DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Samsung's Gaming Hub will give users easy access to some of the best streaming services, and the monitor's Game Bar will give users instant access to essential settings for games. It will be shipping out on June 26, so you'll have a little under two weeks to get your pre-order in and take advantage of the sweet $250 credit. Furthermore, the company is also throwing in its White Glove delivery service, where a professional will deliver, unpack, assemble, and take all the packaging with them when setup is complete.

Of course, if you want this wall-mounted, you can have the service performed, but it will cost additional. Currently, the monitor looks to only be available from Samsung and Best Buy, but other retailers should carry it at a later date. While it's a beast of a monitor, it's quite expensive, but those that qualify can take advantage of Samsung's 36-month financing plan, or if you're going with Best Buy, you can get 12 months of financing.

