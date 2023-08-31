Key Takeaways Samsung released the One UI 6 Beta 2 update, which includes bug fixes and improvements to Samsung Health, a new video editor, and changes to the camera behavior.

The update is rolling out to supported countries and those enrolled in Samsung's beta program, including Germany, Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

To participate in the beta, download the Samsung Members app, log in to your Samsung account, and register for the One UI Beta Program. Back up important information before installing the beta, as it may not work perfectly.

Samsung's One UI 6 beta was launched earlier this month based on Android 14, and now, the brand has released Beta 2, bringing numerous bug fixes and improvements. The update is rolling out to supported countries and those enrolled in Samsung's beta program.

News of the latest update comes from users on Reddit, and was picked up by the folks at 9to5Google. As far as things that are new, Samsung Health is getting a revamped look, with "bold fonts and colors" that will make it easier for users to see the data that is most important. In addition, exercise goals will be moved to the top, and those that track their daily water intake will be happy to know that water cup sizes will be customizable going forward.

Source: 9to5Google

In addition to the newly revamped Samsung Health, the brand is also introducing a new video editor with Samsung Studio. This new app will allow users to create video projects on the go, and it will bring more enhanced editing tools to mobile. Samsung is also making some changes to the behavior of its camera, making the swipe action that swaps from the front to back camera optional. Users that are concerned about the setting can now even disable it completely.

As mentioned before, there are a lot of bug fixes that have also been applied with the new update, so the latest beta should run more smoothly than the prior iteration. The update has been rolling out to those in Germany, Korea, and the United States. But has also found its way to new territories like the United Kingdom and India. Of course, if you own a Galaxy S23 series device, you can always participate in the beta and give it a try.

You simply need to download the Samsung Members app from the Google Play or Galaxy Store, log into your Samsung account, and then you'll see a banner to register for the One UI Beta Program. Once that's complete, you should be able to install the beta by performing a software update. Just make sure to back up any important information you might have just in case. Since this is beta, there is always the chance that it might not work all that well.