Samsung's best SSD goes back down to its lowest price ever, knocking up to $200 off its retail price.

The Samsung 980 Pro is a great SSD product, and if there was a negative, it would be that its retail price is quite high. Over the past few weeks, we've seen some excellent prices on products during early Black Friday sales, and now, the Samsung 980 Pro returns to its lowest price we've ever.

Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD The Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD competes with the best M.2 modules on the market for a top spot. It offers an impressive read and write speed of 7,000MB/s and over 5,000MB/s, respectively.

The Samsung 980 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that offers fast write speeds and even faster read speeds. While benchmark results will vary, you're looking at read speeds up to 7,000 MBs. The last time we saw this kind of pricing was during Amazon's Early Prime Day sale. Thankfully, those prices have now returned, with the 500GB model costing $79.95, the 1TB model costing $119.99, and the 2TB model coming in at $179.99.

Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink One of the fastest SSDs money can buy and a perfect addition to any PC, or even the PS5, as some serious library storage.This model features a heatsink.

If you're looking for one that already includes a heat sink, the Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink model is also being discounted, with the 1TB version coming in at $119.99 and the 2TB version selling for $189.99. These are some of the best prices we've seen recently for these SSDs, and chances are, you won't find anything better leading up to the holidays.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Samsung's newest, fastest SSD, the 990 Pro is truly pushing the limits of what PCIe 4.0 storage can offer.

With that said, if you're looking for the latest and greatest from Samsung, you'll probably want to check out the company's latest 990 Pro, which made its retail debut just a couple of weeks ago. While these are the newest performance SSDs from Samsung, they do cost a bit more, with the 1TB model costing $169.99 and the 2TB version costing $289.99. No matter which one you choose, you won't be going wrong, as both the Samsung Pro 980 and 990 are excellent SSDs.

