Samsung’s silicone case for the Galaxy S21 now on sale for 21% off
There are thousands and thousands of cases for the Galaxy S21 series, but Samsung also produces a few official cases. One of them is the Silicone Cover, a soft-touch case for the S21, which is now available for $23.60 at Amazon. That’s a discount of $6.39, or 21%, from the previous price of $30.
This case is available in four colors: black, gray (which is more white than gray, but whatever), pink, and violet. However, only the black case is on sale for $23.60 — the violet and gray colors are 40 cents more, and the pink case is only $2 below the normal $30 price. The versions for the S21+ and S21 Ultra are not on sale, only the case for the smallest Galaxy S21.
- This is Samsung's official silicone case for the Galaxy S21. The case is $23.60 at Amazon, but if it sells out (or you just don't like Amazon), Best Buy has the black color for $25.
I’ve used a few of Samsung’s official cases for the S21, and the silicone case is probably my favorite (along with the leather case). The soft-touch texture is grippy, and there are holes on the side for attaching a lanyard. However, the case doesn’t have a raised bezel around the front of the screen, so it doesn’t offer much protection if you drop your S21 face-down onto the ground.