Samsung’s silicone case for the Galaxy S21 now on sale for 21% off

There are thousands and thousands of cases for the Galaxy S21 series, but Samsung also produces a few official cases. One of them is the Silicone Cover, a soft-touch case for the S21, which is now available for $23.60 at Amazon. That’s a discount of $6.39, or 21%, from the previous price of $30.

This case is available in four colors: black, gray (which is more white than gray, but whatever), pink, and violet. However, only the black case is on sale for $23.60 — the violet and gray colors are 40 cents more, and the pink case is only $2 below the normal $30 price. The versions for the S21+ and S21 Ultra are not on sale, only the case for the smallest Galaxy S21.

Galaxy S21 Silicone Cover This is Samsung's official silicone case for the Galaxy S21. The case is $23.60 at Amazon, but if it sells out (or you just don't like Amazon), Best Buy has the black color for $25. Buy at Amazon Buy at Best Buy

I’ve used a few of Samsung’s official cases for the S21, and the silicone case is probably my favorite (along with the leather case). The soft-touch texture is grippy, and there are holes on the side for attaching a lanyard. However, the case doesn’t have a raised bezel around the front of the screen, so it doesn’t offer much protection if you drop your S21 face-down onto the ground.