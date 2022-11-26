Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90 $150 Save $60 Save $60 on the Galaxy Buds 2 during this Black Friday deal $90 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are some of my favorite wireless earbuds, not just because it's got a sleek design, comes in lively colors, and offer great sound, but because they do not try to copy the AirPods look with elongated stems that stick out of our ears. The Galaxy Buds 2 are lightweight, with each bud tipping the scales at just 5g, and the case itself weighing 41.2g.

The earbuds feature a set of 11.2mm drivers in each bud, pumping full sounding audio with just clear mids and enough bass kick. Each bud has a touch capacitive panel that allows the user to control music playback without reaching for their phones. There's also active noise cancelation which works well. What's more, Samsung has an intelligent software features that automatically switches to transparency mode anytime the wearer speaks, so this means you can wear these with noise cancelation, but engage in conversation without needing to fiddle with controls.

A single charge powers the Buds 2 for five hours with active noise cancelation on and seven hours without. The charging case adds another 15 hours of playtime. Charging is done via USB-C, and there's quick charging that pumps an hour of playtime in just five minutes.

The Buds 2 also play nicer with Samsung phones. For example, the Buds 2 can double as a wireless mic for Samsung phones if you shoot using the native Samsung camera app. There's also seamless device switching if you're using a Samsung phone and tablet.

Basically, the Galaxy Buds 2 are Android's best answer to the AirPods yet. And now they can be yours for just $80 in this Black Friday deal.