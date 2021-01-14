Samsung’s SmartThings will soon be integrated with Android Auto

Samsung and Google on Thursday jointly announced that Samsung’s SmartThings service will be integrated into Android Auto beginning next week. The integration will allow Android Auto users to control compatible SmartThings smart home devices right from their car’s display.

The announcement follows today’s major Galaxy S21 launch, which also included the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag, a Tile-like tracker that will make it easy for users to see the location of what the accessory is attached to.

During its presentation on Thursday, Samsung briefly showed off what SmartThings integration will look like in Android Auto. With the SmartThings app pulled up, users will see shortcuts to quickly control smart home devices that are connected to Samsung’s platform. In one image, Samsung showed off a few routines along with access to things like a smart thermostat, robot vacuum cleaner, and smart washer.

The image also shows off a “Locations” button, but we’re not entirely sure what that’s in reference to. Perhaps it’s for people who have multiple residences with different smart home products. It’s also unclear if the new integration can be controlled via Google Assistant on Android Auto.

Samsung’s SmartThings platform is essentially a brand name that encompasses hardware and software. The platform provides users with a hub where they can control a multitude of compatible smart home devices, from security cameras to lights. It’s not the only hub for controlling smart home devices, but as Samsung is one of the biggest companies in the world, it’s certainly one of the most widely available.

Today’s news comes on the heels of an announcement from December that saw Google reveal that Nest devices will work with Samsung’s platform beginning January 2021. That means if you own a Nest Hub or other Nest smart home device, you can easily control it through SmartThings right from Android Auto (or your Samsung Galaxy S21).

Google said the new integration will be available beginning next week, so you can’t access the feature just yet. But we’ll be sure to let you know when it’s finally available.