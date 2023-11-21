Black Friday is the perfect time to buy new tech accessories or upgrade your older ones. If you’re looking for a storage upgrade, there are a lot of SSD deals to pick from. But if you’re specifically looking for external storage, the Samsung T9 2TB portable SSD is $90 off. This brings it down from the retail price of $240 to $150 — an absolute steal considering the cost per Gigabyte is now $0.075.

This brings it closer to the usual retail price of the 1TB version of the same SSD. Speaking of which, the 1TB version is down from its usual price of $140 to $110. Of course, we recommend the 2TB model since you’re getting double the storage for not much more money.

Samsung T9 Portable SSD $150 $240 Save $90 The T9 is Samsung’s flagship portable SSD, meaning it’s one of the fastest external SSDs you can buy right now. It offers impressive data transfer speeds, excellent reliability, and a durable design. Get the 2TB model right now while it’s $90 off. $150 at Amazon

What makes the Samsung T9 Portable SSD Great?

The T9 is currently Samsung’s flagship portable SSD. This means it is twice as fast as last year’s T7 Shield, which is still on our list of best SSDs. While it’s not as rugged as the T7 Shield, it has a textured surface on the exterior that’s easy to grip. It’s capable of handling extreme temperatures and can survive drops of up to ten feet. The only thing missing here is IP65 water resistance.

That’s not a bad compromise at all, considering you’re getting a drive that’s twice as fast as its predecessor. While transferring files, you can expect a data transfer speed of up to 2,000MB/s. It’s compatible with Windows PCs, Macs, Android phones, and even the brand-new iPhone 15. On top of all that, you’re getting superb reliability as Samsung’s SSDs are some of the best in the game.