Source: Samsung Samsung 980 500GB model $33 $75 Save $42 The Samsung 980 NMVe SSD provides great performance at an affordable price. $33 at Amazon

Samsung produces some of the best M.2 SSDs and SSDs available. While the 980 series SSDs are no longer the company's top-of-the-line model, they still provide excellent performance and offer fantastic reliability. So if you've been looking to upgrade your desktop or laptop, Samsung's 980 SSDs are a great option, especially when you can get them on sale.

This current limited-time promotion knocks up to 56% off, making it an excellent time to buy. You can pick up 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB models. But you're going to see the best discount with the 500GB variant which is priced at just $33 for a limited time. Be sure to pick one, or a few, while supplies last.

What's great about Samsung's 980 M.2 SSD?

When it comes to the Samsung 980 M.2 SSDs, you get pretty good speeds, with the drives coming in with read speeds up to 3,500, and write speeds up to 3,000 MB/s. Samsung utilizes quality materials that allow its drives to perform at their peak, and also maintain excellent thermal levels.

Furthermore, the Samsung 980 SSDs are rated to last and have an upper limit of up to 600 Terabytes Written (TBW) and come with a five-year limited warranty. Again, this is a great M.2 SSD for a laptop or desktop with a 2280 slot.

Why buy Samsung's 980 M.2 SSD?

The Samsung 980 M.2 SSD is a great option and comes in priced well below its retail in this current promotion. The 500GB model is just $33, while the 1TB model comes in at just $56.

While there are cheaper M.2 SSDs out there, the 980 series offers great performance and reliability, making it one of the best options if you're in it for the long haul.