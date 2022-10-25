While it might seem like ages ago, Samsung originally released the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G in 2020. When it was released, it was loaded with One UI 2.1 running Android 10. For the most part, Samsung remains fairly committed to its older devices, and thankfully, the original Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G will gain support for Android 13 through One UI 5. Although it has yet to arrive to devices around the world, the company has opened its One UI 5 beta program for Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G owners in South Korea.

If you are located in the region, you can now register to test-drive the beta. You can do so by downloading the Samsung Members app and registering the account you use on your handset. Ensure that the account you are registering is the same as the Samsung account on your handset. If it does not match, you will not be eligible to participate in the beta. By registering, Samsung will notify you when the One UI 5 beta has been released. If you are a little impatient, you can also refresh your Software update menu to see if the beta has arrived. As soon as it arrives, you can then upgrade to Android 13.

If unfamiliar, Samsung's One UI 5 beta is based on Android 13, which brings a lot of refinement, with support for themed app icons, support for multiple home screen layouts, updated media controls, and more. Of course, we don't know what Samsung will include in the new update beyond the usual updates that come standard with Android 13. But if we use the Galaxy S22 series One UI 5 update as an example, there is the potential that it could include customizations like an enhanced privacy hub, improved UI, multitasking gestures, and more. Again, this is all unknown at the moment, so we will have to be patient and wait until its release to verify.

Despite arriving in South Korea first, the beta should open up to other regions in the near future. So just be patient and keep your eyes open, or just make sure to check back on XDA for the latest details.

Source: Samsung