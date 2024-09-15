SanDisk 1.5TB microSD card $110 $150 Save $40 If you're looking for big storage in a small size, this microSD card is going to be it. Not only are you getting lots of storage, but it also comes in with a great price too, with a discount that knocks 27% off the original price. $110 at Amazon

There are lots of ways you can store your data. And while SSDs are probably going to be the best option if your device allows them, microSDs cards are going to be pretty good too, if you don't need lots of speed. With that said, this 1.5TB microSD card by SanDisk is now being reduced by 27%, dropping the price to just $110 for a limited time. It isn't the deepest discount we've seen on this memory card, but it's still a pretty good price if you require a microSD card with a lot of storage space. Just be sure to grab it from Amazon while you can because this price won't last long.

Related Best PC gaming handhelds in 2024 Play your favorite PC games anywhere with these PC gaming handhelds.

What's great about this SanDisk 1.5TB microSD card?

Source: SanDisk

From what we can see, this is the largest storage capacity you can buy right now when it comes to a microSD card. While most major manufacturers are at 1TB, SanDisk currently holds the top spot with its 1.5TB card. Now, that extra 500GB might not sound like a lot, but it can certainly come in handy if you're using it with a device where it's not really ideal to swap out storage cards.

With that said, it's not the fastest microSD card that we've seen, with this model offering a sequential read speed of up to 150MB/s. But it should be more than enough if you're looking to use it for your smartphone, tablet, and even PC gaming handheld. Of course, if you need something faster, we recommend going with a card that's built with high transfer rates.

Along with the card, it does come with a USB adapter that should make transferring data a lot easier. But for the most part, what you get is what you see. This card is an absolute must if you're looking to buy the largest storage possible when it comes to a microSD card. Of course, if you want faster external storage, you can always try going with a portable SSD.