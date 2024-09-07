Take 41% off SanDisk Extreme M.2 SSD $60 $100 Save $40 A great way to upgrade your laptop, PC, or PC gaming handheld. This SanDisk M.2 SSD not only offers great performance but also reliability as well. Right now, you can score this 1TB model for its lowest price yet. $60 at Amazon

SSDs are pretty much the only way to go if you're looking to upgrade the storage of your device in 2024. And while there are a variety of different types to choose from, M.2 SSDs are going to be the most common, used in laptops, PCs, and even some gaming handhelds and consoles. With that said, there's going to come a time when you're going to need to add storage to your device, and we think this SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD is going to be a good choice.

Related Best M.2 SSDs in 2024 Need a storage upgrade? You probably want an M.2 SSD, and these are the best options you can find right now.

Not only do you get plenty of speed since this is Gen4 drive, but you're also going to be able to get it at a good price. For a limited time, SanDisk's 1TB Extreme SSD is now down to just $59, which is 41% off its original retail price, making it an absolute steal. Just be sure to get it while you can from Amazon, because at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about the SanDisk 1TB Extreme M.2 SSD?

The price here is going to be one of the main factors in getting this drive, but that's not all that's alluring about it. When it comes to performance, the drive has sequential read speeds up to 5,150MB/s, and the brand also shares that it has sequential write speeds that top out at 4,900MB/s. So as you can see, these numbers aren't bad at all, especially for the price.

In addition to the above, SanDisk utilizes its nCache 4.0 technology that allows users to "copy and publish files in less time." And since this is a Gen4 drive, it will be compatible with Gen3 slots, but can also be used to upgrade a PlayStation 5. And for added peace of mind, the brand also throws in a long five-year warranty for the drive just in case something were to go wrong.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your M.2 SSD on your laptop, PC or other device, this one is going to be a good one to grab. Of course, there are faster models available, so unless having the fastest SSD in your device is absolutely necessary, we think this SanDisk model is going to be a great option.