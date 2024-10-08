SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB USB 3.2 Flash Drive $90 $280 Save $190 $90 at Amazon

External hard drives are great for backing up or transferring large amounts of data, but the humble USB drive will always have them beat in the portability department. Unfortunately, if you want a USB stick with a capacity in the terabytes, you usually have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Big Day Deal has sliced a considerable chunk off of the price of the SanDisk 1TB USB, and you can now pick it up for 59% off.

Why you should grab the SanDisk 1TB Extreme

If you want to get a lot of data moving, the USB stick has been a mainstay for years now. Unlike external HDDs and SSDs, USB drives are truly "pocket-sized" and take up the least amount of space than other external drives. A USB drive can even be attached to a keyring so you always have your data on hand.

Usually, the biggest drawback of USB drives is the price. After all, you're squishing all of that storage down into a tiny shell, so you'd usually pay a premium for it. That's why it's always important to keep an eye out for deals on USB sticks, such as this Prime Big Deal Day offer on the SanDisk Extreme 1TB. When the prices drop, you can pick up some great storage without needing to pay the higher price tag.

Besides the generous storage space, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme has some nice features that make it worthwhile over other models. It has an impressive 420MB/s data exchange rate which makes transferring your files lightning fast. The aluminum frame keeps the internal safe from wear and tear, and you can use the SanDisk SecureAccess app to encrypt your data from people trying to peek inside. Overall, this is an excellent disk on a quality drive, and it's well worth a shot if you're looking to carry around large amounts of data.