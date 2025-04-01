SanDisk 2TB Extreme microSD card $177 $208 Save $31 A card that offers tons of storage, along with excellent performance. Get it right now for its lowest price as it drops to $177. $177 at Amazon

There are lots of great ways to upgrade your storage. But if your device can't accept an SSD or HDD, then a microSD card might be the way to go. Not only do you get plenty of different storage options, but you can also choose the performance level as well, which can be a big deal depending on the device.

If you've been looking for a microSD card that packs tons of storage and has great performance, we think the SanDisk 2TB Extreme microSD card is going to be a fantastic choice. And what makes this card even better right now is that it can be had for its lowest price to date, thanks to a hefty discount from Amazon that drops it down to $177.

What's great about the SanDisk 2TB Extreme microSD card?

You really can't go wrong with this card if you're looking max out the storage on your device. Not only do you get 2TB of space, but the performance numbers for this card are pretty good as well, with sequential read speeds of up to 240MB/s, and sequential write speeds that max out at 140MB/s.

When it comes to compatibility, this card will work with all devices that can accept a microSD card, but you're going to get the best performance when it's used with a device that can take advantage of its U3 Class 30 specifications. The good news is that you're going to get good results no matter the device.

So if you've been looking to bump up the storage in your laptop, smartphone or tablet, this microSD card is going to be a solid option. Furthermore, you can also pop this into a variety of PC gaming handhelds, like the Steam Deck, or even use it as portable storage with the included SD card adapter or microSD card USB adapter.

Again, you can't go wrong with this card if you're looking to go big. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this price won't be around for much longer.