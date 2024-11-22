SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD $168 $250 Save $82 This is the portable SSD you need if you're looking for something fast and rugged. Right now, you can grab this SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD for an absolute steal in this early Black Friday deal. $168 at Amazon

There are lots of great portable SSDs. But if you're looking for one that offers great performance, tons of storage space, and is great for even the toughest conditions — then this SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is going to be right up your alley.

For a limited time, during this early Black Friday deal, you can score SanDisk's Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD for 33% off, which knocks quite a bit off the original $250 price tag, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices of the year.

What's great about SanDisk's Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD?

What really sets this portable SSD apart from others is the performance and added durability. This SSD can reach speeds up to 2000MB/s and has a special aluminum case that allows the drive to remain cool even when under load, which allows the performance to stay at its peak for longer.

In addition, this drive can survive a three-meter drop, and has an IP65 rating that protects it against dust and water. Of course, you'll want to try and be careful with this drive since it will house your important data, but it's good to know that it could withstand some bumps and drops if they were to occur.

When it comes to security, the drive features password protection with 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. And there's also SanDisk software that can help you better manage the files on your SSD. At its current price, it's a great time to buy, especially if you're looking for portable storage that's reliable.