As Black Friday weekend comes to a close, we are getting some last-minute deals on computers, laptops, and accessories. We have already seen excellent prices for SanDisk's Extreme Portable 1TB and 1TB SSD sizes, but now we're seeing a heavy discount on its largest drive, the 4TB model.

The 4TB model is currently on sale for just $349.99, which is $360 off its normal retail price. But you'll have to be quick for this one, as it's only available for a limited time. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs are known for their extremely compact size and rugged durability.

Under its rubberized exterior, there is a forged aluminum chassis that gives it extra strength and also helps to keep the drive cool, so it can achieve its highest performance. The 4TB model is also quite quick, with read and write speeds coming in at 2,000MB/sec.

As mentioned before, the drive is also quite capable when exposed to the elements, with an IP55 rating, you can feel confident carrying it around outside, even if there is a tiny bit of rain.

The drive also has one additional benefit, which is the physical opening on the drive that can be used as a point of attachment for accessories. You can also attach a carabiner if you want, making it easy to connect to your bags, keys, and other items.

This is an excellent drive that does come in a variety of sizes. So while you can go for the smaller 1TB or 2TB models, you can also go big with the 4TB model if you choose.