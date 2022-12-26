If you've been looking to get yourself a deal on a rugged and compact SSD, look no further than the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, which is now $72.

SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD $72 $150 Save $78 The SanDisk Extreme Portable is an SSD designed for the outdoors, with a rugged chassis that can survive two-meter drops and with IP55 water and dust resistance. It even has a carabiner loop, and it also gets pretty fast, with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s. $72 at Amazon

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is one of the best portable SSDs that you can buy right now. It offers a compact and rugged design, while the revised model gives you faster transfer speeds. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is currently on sale, knocking 49 percent off its retail price, bringing it down to just $76 for the 500GB model. In addition, you can clip a coupon for some additional savings, bringing the final check out price to $72 for a limited time.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 500GB up to 4TB. The external SSD drive has a rubberized and ruggedized external case, making it easy to handle and capable of withstanding drops up to two meters and has an IP55 rating which makes it resistant to water and dust. Furthermore, the drive is pretty quick, featuring read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s.

The design is also quite unique, featuring a slot that can accommodate a keychain or carabiner. As mentioned before, the 500GB drive is now on sale, and can be had for just $72. Just make sure you clip the coupon before heading to check out. If you need a larger size, the 1TB model is on sale, coming in at just $109.

Of course, you can also purchase the 2TB or 4TB model as well, but those sizes are not on special promotion. If you're looking for internal drives, be sure to check out some of the best SATA and NVMe options.