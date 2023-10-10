SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC $32 $109 Save $77 This microSDXC card from SanDisk is a whopping $77 off its original retail price for Prime Day, making it cheaper than ever to expand your storage. Since this microSD card features up to 190MB/s data speeds, it's perfect for storing games. If you have a gaming handheld, this is a must-have at the 512GB capacity. $32 at Amazon

Although most smartphone manufacturers have ditched the microSD card slot as an expandable storage solution, that isn't true for every type of handheld device. Great gaming handhelds are becoming increasingly popular in 2023, with devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally offering great experiences in a mobile form factor. Where these devices can suffer is in terms of storage space, and although you can swap out the SSDs on some models, popping in a microSD card is a lot easier. It just so happens that you can grab a massive 512GB microSDXC card for just $32 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, which is less than the cost of the average video game.

Why this SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card is great for gaming

There are plenty of microSD cards you can find at low prices, so what makes this one different? The first thing to note is that this SanDisk Extreme microSD card features higher data transfer speeds than your average microSD card, which is helpful in a few applications. It's great for recording high-quality video with a camera, as you ensure that you won't drop any frames when shooting at high resolutions. But it's also fantastic for gaming, since the 190MB/s transfer speeds makes it easy to run games right off the microSD card. You can swap out the storage in your handheld for a better SSD, but that's a lot bigger project (and a more expensive one) than just sliding a microSD card in.

Of course, we can't ignore the 512GB capacity that you'll get out of this SanDisk Extreme microSD card. Games are getting bigger and bigger each year, and a lot of the best ones have files sizes well over 100GB. That means if you have a lower-end SSD in your gaming handheld, you can only store a few games before your drive fills up. This microSD card expands your storage and allows you to fit a few extra games, which can be a great perk for gamers with a big library. You can also hot-swap these cards, essentially adding an infinite amount of storage to your handheld by using multiple microSD cards.

Finally, the price is a huge factor in choosing this specific microSDXC card. Prices for flash drives, microSD cards, and SD cards have plummeted over the past few years, and you can get a lot of extra storage for a low price. But still, it's extremely rare to find a microSD card with this speed, capacity, and price all together. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this SanDisk microSDXC card sold at, so you won't want to miss it.