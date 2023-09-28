SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive $35 $90 Save $55 $35 at Amazon

Whether you're working with a laptop, PC, or smartphone — you can never have enough storage. And while external portable SSDs are a great option when it comes to backing up your data, sometimes, the size can be a little too big for your needs or the pricing can be a bit costly.

With that said, USB flash drives are still a great option, providing excellent pricing and storage options for a fraction of the price of SSDs. The SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive is a phenomenal choice if you're looking for big storage in a compact size. This drive has a retail price that comes in at $90. Right now, you can score this drive at its lowest price yet, coming in at just $35.

What's great about the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive?

Perhaps the most important thing about this drive is its compact size and relatively quite speed. This drive is compact enough to stay plugged in and not take up a lot of real estate, and also with its USB 3.1 speeds, you can easily access all your files in a flash if needed.

If we're looking at the numbers, Sandisk states that this drive has a maximum read speed of up to 130MB/s and has write speeds that can top out at 60MB/s. Of course, these aren't monster numbers, but its plenty good to access data on the fly on your laptop, tablet, or other compatible device. As far as security goes, you can lock files on the drive using SanDisk's SecureAccess software.

And just in case you were worried about reliability, Sandisk provides a five-year limited warranty. For the most part, this is great drive to have around if you're looking for big storage in a compact size. Just be sure to pick one up before the promotional period expires.