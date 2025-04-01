SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD $480 $700 Save $220 The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD has a rugged design so you can take it with you anywhere, including water and dust resistance. It also supports speeds up to 1,050MB/s, so it's very fast. $480 at Amazon

If you're looking for portable storage that's compact, rugged and lighting quick — the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is going to be for you. This portable SSD is a fantastic piece of hardware, with a 4.6-star rating with over 75,000 reviews on Amazon. While it has a retail price that sits at $700, it can now be had for much less thanks to a $220 discount that knocks it down to just $480. This is the lowest price we've seen for this drive, so get it now while you still can.

What's great about the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD?

The SanDisk Extreme has a slim and compact design that allows it to easily fit into any pocket. Furthermore, it also has a rugged exterior that can protect it from drops of up to three meters, and it has pretty good water and dust resistance thanks to its IP65 rating.

As far as the performance numbers go, you're looking at sequential read speeds of up to 1050MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 1000MB/s. In addition, you also get 256‐bit AES hardware encryption as well, just in case you need to keep your files protected.

As a nice added touch, the portable SSD has a section that can be used so that it can be clipped onto bags and other items, making it easier to carry with you. For the most part, you can't go wrong with this device, as it offers plenty of storage space and performance. And if you're not quite sold, take a look at these other great portable SSD options.