Portable SSDs are a great way to store your data. Not only are the drives extremely lightweight, but you also get excellent performance and durability as well. While it isn't the cheapest option, you can often find good deals if you know where to look. With that said, this SanDisk Extreme 8TB portable SSD is now $210 off, dropping it down to its lowest price to date.

What's great about this SanDisk Extreme 8TB portable SSD?

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD has been a popular one for quite some time. While the design is slim and lightweight, it's also quite durable too, thanks to its rubber coating on the exterior that cushions it on hard drops and prevents it from slipping when in hand or on a smooth surface.

There's also drop protection up to three meters, along with an IP65 rating that offers water and dust resistance as well. When it comes to performance, this portable SSD delivers, with sequential read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. It's also quite secure as well, with 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here. SanDisk has a pretty good reputation with its storage media, and this $210 discount isn't something we see every day. Of course, if you don't need this much space, you can always grab the drive in smaller storage sizes, starting at 500GB. Regardless of what size you choose, act quickly in order to score a great discount.