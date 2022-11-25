The SanDisk Extreme Pro supports speeds up to 2,000MB/s, plus it has a rugged design, and it's as cheap as it's ever been.

There are a couple of things that make this SSD special. First, it's one of the few portable SSDs to support USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, and that means it supports transfer speeds up to a whopping 2,000MB/s. Not many PCs come with USB ports that fast, but even if you're connected via USB 3.2 Gen 2, you'll get speeds up to 1,050MB/s, which is not too shabby at all. And this way, you're future-proofed for when these faster USB ports become more widely available.

Then there's the rugged design, as this SSD comes in a durable metal chassis that features an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. That means you can take it with you on an outdoor trip without fearing for its safety because of the rain. In fact, it even has a carabineer loop so you can attach it to a backpack when you're on a hike, for example. It also has three-meter drop resistance, so it's durable on that front too.

If you don't need those super-fast speeds, the non-Pro SanDisk Extreme SSD is also discounted, featuring the same rugged design, but with lower speeds up to 1,050MB/s, which is still far from bad. The 2TB model is down to $144.99 at Amazon, which is significantly cheaper, and you won't be missing out on much unless you already have a PC ready for USB 3.2 Gen 2x2.

SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2 $99.99 $154.99 Save $55 The SanDisk Extreme V2 SSD comes with speeds up to 1,050MB/s and a rugged design that can go with you on your journeys through the outdoors. $99.99 at Best Buy (1TB) $99.99 at Amazon (1TB) $144.99 at Amazon (2TB)

Again, that's the lowest price we've seen for this model (though it's not the first time it's been this low), and it's a great deal if you want some extra portable storage. Both of these SSDs are fantastic choices, and these discounts make them more enticing than ever. You can find more products on sale on our Black Friday PC deals hub.