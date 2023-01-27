SanDisk Extreme Pro V2 SSD $130 $310 Save $180 It's really so easy to take your SanDisk portable SSD with you anywhere you go, as you can just tie it to your bag, clip it to your keys and pop it in your pocket, and so on. Even better, this SSD is super affordable now that it's on sale! $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Privacy should be taken seriously, so many people choose a portable storage solution rather than rely on the cloud to store photographs and documents. If you're like-minded, this SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD is the perfect solution because it is down to its best price. With an MSRP of $310, Amazon currently has the 1TB SanDisk on sale for $130.

Why you'll love the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is actually one of XDA's favorite portable SSDs so there are plenty of things you'll love about it. While this particular model comes in multiple capacity options, not all of them are on sale everywhere, so let's take a quick look at how much they cost and how much you can save.

Sandisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD $220 at Best Buy ($135 off) | $220 at Amazon

Sandisk Extreme Pro 4TB SSD $360 at Amazon ($540 off)



All of these deals are pretty amazing and it just depends on how much storage space you actually need, though it's worth mentioning that the actual retail price without discounts isn't as high as some retailers suggest. These SSD options from SanDisk are fast, secure, and durable. They feature a USB 3.2 port that will ensure you transfer data with up to 2,000MB/s, so you'll actually get to be on your way in no time whenever you decide to upload something to the external SSD. Of course, you'll notice a reduced transfer speed when you upload very large files, but that's to be expected with any SSD.

These SanDisk portable SSDs are fairly small, measuring 4.3 x 2.26 x 0.4 inches and weighing just under 3 ounces. You can absolutely fit one of these in your pocket wherever you have to go. One more thing you don't have to worry about is dropping this thing in the water, because it has an IP55 water and dust-resistance rating. Plus, given the padding on the drive, you can drop this one from over six feet, and it will still be fine.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is a great purchase at any price point, but it's even better when you save so much money. So go ahead and snag these deals before they're gone!