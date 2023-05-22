SanDisk's Extreme SSDs have been around for a while and have been recommended time after time as some of the best portable SSD options available thanks to their compact size and reliability. But it looks like the Extreme and Extreme Pro V2 portable SSDs have been having problems as of late, with many reporting that data is suddenly wiped from the drives, and for some, the drives becoming unreadable. It looks like the company is finally doing something about it, as it will issue a new firmware that will fix the problem, but unfortunately, it won't go out to all Extreme and Extreme Pro V2 portable SSD drive owners.

According to Ars Technica, SanDisk's parent company Western Digital is aware of the issue and has resolved the problem with a new firmware that it will make available soon. The company reports that it will make the firmware available for two models, the SDSSDE61-4T00 and SDSSDE81-4T00, which are respectively, the 4TB SanDisk Extreme and 4TB Extreme Pro SSD models. Now, while this is great for people that own those models, it's not so great for people that own other models of the drive with the same problem.

Across the internet, many people with the SanDisk Extreme Pro V2 2TB drives are also complaining about the same issue. But those with 2TB drives currently don't have an answer from SanDisk, with company failing to address whether affected users would also get a future firmware update. As far as why these issues are occurring, Ars Technica was able to dig up some information and found this tidbit from Reddit u/ian in the editors subreddit stating:

Multiple DITs/Loaders/ACs on both coasts have experienced the exact same failure with these drives over the last month.The symptom seems to be that after a sustained write they will completely lose their filesystem and it's a total crap shoot [whether] you can recover it or not. The primary way you will see this is that the drive will unmount and you will not be able to get it to mount again, despite showing up in Disk Utility. You can sometimes recover it using DiskDrill's filesystem rebuild, but occasionally that does nothing. It persists with any filesystem type.

This was from some months back, so take from it what you will. An official reason hasn't been revealed, but we've reached out to SanDisk to try and gain more clarity about the issues surrounding the drives and whether there will be more information about it when the firmware is released. So if you have either 2TB or 4TB SanDisk Extreme or Extreme Pro V2 portable SSD drive, you might want to maybe switch to a new drive for now, and keep an eye out for any future updates about the situation.

While an update is coming soon for the 4TB model, the company wasn't clear on when this would be made available. And even though you haven't experienced any problems, it might be worth applying the update to get a bit more peace of mind, especially if your work relies on it. We'll be sure to update his post if we hear anything back from SanDisk.