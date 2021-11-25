The SanDisk Extreme 2TB SSD is now just $185 instead of $460

With Black Friday inching ever closer, there’s no better time to get some new gear for yourself. SanDisk is joining the list of great Black Friday deals available already with some of its storage products.

The biggest deal of the bunch is definitely the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD, specifically the 2TB capacity. The latest model of this SSD supports speeds up to 1,050MB/s (over USB 3.2 Gen 2), giving you very fast external storage. Plus, you can take it just about anywhere thanks to its rugged design with IP55 water and dust resistance and 2-meter drop protection. The official retail price on this model is $460, but you can get it for just $185 right now, an incredibly good deal for this product.

If you love everything about the SanDisk Extreme but need even more speed, the Extreme PRO may be what you’re looking for. This model keeps the same rugged design as the standard Extreme SSD, but it promises transfer speeds to to 2,000MB/s thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 – as long as your PC supports it as well. In addition to that, it uses an aluminum chassis that also doubles as a heatsink to cool down the SSD during heavy periods of use, maintaining peak performance for longer. This model usually costs $510, but now, you can get it for just $270, which is almost half the price.

If SSDs aren’t your preferred storage method, SanDisk has some great deals on SD card storage this Black Friday, too. While we’re on the topic of professional storage, the SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC card is one that might be tempting for professional photographers and videographers. It supports write speeds up to 90MB/s and transfer speeds up to 170MB/s, and it’s also designed to be resistant to temperature, shock, water, and X-rays, so it won’t fail you in harsh situations. The 256GB model usually goes for $100, but you can grab it for just $48 right now.

The card includes all the classifications you’d want in a high-performance SD card: UHS-I, V30, U3, and Class 10, so this is certifiably a great performer. Other sizes are also discounted, but the 256GB card has the best deal of the bunch.

Finally, if you’re interested in more standard storage, the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card is also seeing a hefty discount, going from $70 to $39. It’s not the first time it goes down to that price, but that’s still the lowest we’ve seen it hit, and this is a great way to expand the storage on a lot of devices, including the Nintendo Switch or your smartphone. 400GB is enough space for a ton of files, and even if you mostly play digital games on your Switch, this will be able to store a lot of games at once. It has read speeds up to 120MB/s, which is some of the best performance you’ll find in SD cards for general consumers.

