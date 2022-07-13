SanDisk’s 2TB external SSD drive gets discounted for Prime Day

There comes a time in everyones life, you’re minding your own and going about your business, when suddenly, you’re struck with a “low storage” message. This can happen whether you’re using a PC, Mac, a smartphone, or even a game console. So what are your options? You can either start deleting information to clear up space, some might even try uploading the data to an online source. But what better way to fix the problem than expanding your storage with an external drive. SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is fast, compact, and is also discounted during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is a tiny external SSD drive that comes in at under 4 inches and weighs less than two ounces. The exterior has a grippy rubberized texture and even has a carabiner loop for easy carry. The device is durable, capable of handling a two meter drop and can withstand moisture and dust thanks to its IP55 rating. While these elements are important, top priority for an external drive is how quickly you can access your data. The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD isn’t the fastest drive out there but still delivers a respectable read speed of 1050MB/s and a write speed of up to 1000MB/s.

As SSD technology becomes more common, prices have come down. While the data shows that the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD was originally priced somewhere north of $400, it’s generally been in the $230 to $250 range for the past six months. During Amazon’s Prime Day event, the external SSD drive has been discounted, knocking close to $50 off its most recent lowest price. This is an excellent deal for a solid drive that is portable and light. It is also fairly reliable and comes with a three year warranty from the manufacturer just in case you have any doubts.