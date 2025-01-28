Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX $830 $900 Save $70 A fantastic graphics card that's now on sale for a limited time. Save while you can before this deal's gone. $830 at Newegg

If you're looking to upgrade but don't want to spend over $1,000 on a graphics card, going with something from the Radeon series might be the best solution. Not only will you get fantastic performance, but if you can find a card at a good price, you'll get better bang for your buck. With that said, you can't go wrong with one of our favorite graphics cards, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

We loved that this card provided excellent performance, along with good thermals and cooling. Although the price was a bit high upon its initial release, at this newly discounted price, we think it's a good time to pick one up. For a limited time, Newegg is slashing $70 off the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX, bringing it down to its lowest price to date at just $830.

What's great about the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card?

It's been a couple of years since the launch of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, originally making its debut back in December 2022. While we loved this card, the original $1,000 price tag was a bit much in our opinion, but still offered great bang for the buck when compared to other Nvidia products at the time.

Now, we're seeing an even lower price, with a small discount that drops the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX down to $830. While the discount isn't huge, it's still a pretty good price, especially since this is the lowest that we've seen to date. This may be the perfect chance to buy a new card, unless you're holding out for Nvidia's RTX 5000 series.

When it comes to some of the highlights of this card, this is one of the first cards that made the switch to chiplets, and also introduced AMD's second generation Infinity Cache technology. Furthermore, the card delivers up to 3,494GB/s of bandwidth thanks to Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology.

As far as other details go, this card has a base clock speed of 2,300MHz, and can boost to 2,500MHz when needed. It also features 24GB of GDDR6 RAM, a 384-bit memory bus, along with a power draw of 355W. Now, what does this all mean? Well, for the most part, you're going to get excellent performance whether you're playing games at 1440p or 4K resolution.

Overall, you can't ask for much more here, as this is a solid offering at a discounted price. Just be sure to grab it while the sale is still good, or check out some other graphic card options.