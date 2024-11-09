Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming Graphics Card $470 $520 Save $50 This Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT is the perfect graphics card if you're looking for one that offers good performance and an excellent price. $470 at Amazon

There are lots of great graphics cards, so it can be hard to choose one, especially if you're looking to find one that hits the sweet spot when it comes to performance and price. Luckily, we've experimented and reviewed a vast number of cards, and if you're looking for one that's going to offer excellent bang for your buck, then this Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT is going to be right up your alley.

While the card was already a pretty good deal when it first launched, it's now seeing a relatively good discount on Amazon, which knocks 10% off its original price. Now, 10% might not sound like a lot, but when it comes to graphics cards, discounts are few and far between. Plus, this promotion knocks the card to its lowest price yet. So, if you've been eyeing a card that can deliver, we think the Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT is going to be a great choice.

What's great about the Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT?

So what are the things that we loved about this card? Well, it offers excellent performance if you're looking to play games at 1440p, and it can also deliver good performance even if you want to crank things up to 4K. So, if you have a 2K monitor now, this is going to be the perfect match. But it also leaves room to grow later down the line even when you upgrade to a 4K display.

Furthermore, the card also offers support for AV1 and has all the right connectivity that you need, like HDMI and DisplayPort 2.1. As far as size goes, this card takes up 2.5 slots, which is great if you're trying to fit it in a smaller case. When it comes to the details, you're looking at RDNA 3 tech with a base clock speed of 2,124MHz, and boosted speeds that hit 2,430MHz.

This card also comes with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and a 256-bit memory bus, along with a power draw of around 263W. As far as what this all means, well, when gaming, you should see above 90 frames per second at 2K on most current AAA titles. And if you want to be a little more aggressive, 4K gaming with the same AAA titles sees frame rates dip no lower than 45 frames per second with ray tracing disabled.

For the most part, you're getting really good performance here. And most gamers should be satisfied when it comes to cost and performance. Of course, there are better cards, but you're going to be spending a lot more to get better performance. So if this sounds like something that's within your budget, grab it while it's down to its lowest price. Or you can always take a look at some other graphics card options too.