Following an official release last year, it's clear that the Qi2 wireless charging standard is the future. It's the natural advancement of the standard Qi spec, and it'll bring 15W wireless charging support to all Qi2-equipped devices. More importantly, it includes the Magnetic Power Profile, which essentially brings Apple's MagSafe tech to third-party devices. While we're yet to see a flagship Android phone debut with Qi2, we've seen many Qi2 accessories pop up over the last few months. One of them is the foldable Qi2 wireless charging stand from Satechi. It's a slim, sleek, and high-quality charger that'll blend into your desk setup.

I reviewed the larger, 3-in-1 model of Satechi's charging stand last month, and called it one of the best MagSafe/Qi2 charging stands you can buy. However, it's a bit expensive, to the point where the price might prevent people from buying one. That's where the 2-in-1 model comes into play. It keeps everything we loved about the 3-in-1 version, minus the Apple Watch charging puck, and costs $50 less. The foldable Qi2 wireless charging stand is certainly the one to get if you don't need that Apple Watch charger.

About this review: Satechi provided a 2-in-1 wireless charger for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Sleek charger Satechi 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand Smaller stand, bigger savings 8 / 10 This is the smaller version of Satechi's foldable wireless charging stand, and it's for people who don't need an Apple Watch charger. It still has everything we loved about the bigger one, including Qi2 support and a stunning design. If you can spare the watch charging puck, you'll save a lot by choosing this 2-in-1 model instead. Pros Supports the Qi2 charging standard, bringing 15W wireless charging to compatible devices

Space gray aluminum design and vegan leather base look great

Folds for easy travel and storage Cons Android users are still waiting for Qi2 support

Not an option for people who need an Apple Watch charger $80 at Amazon $80 at Satechi

Pricing, specs, and availability

After initially previewing it at CES 2024, the 2-in-1 Qi2 wireless charger is now available for $80. It comes in one colorway, with a space gray aluminum finish that also features vegan leather on the base. You can buy it from Satechi's own website as well as from third-party retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon. This stand supports MagSafe on Apple devices, but it also supports future Qi2 devices.

Satechi 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand Qi-Certified Yes, Qi2 Color Space gray Input Voltage 5V Speed Up to 15W Qi2, 5W earbuds Dimensions 90mm x 90mm x 155mm Weight 271.8g Includes adapter No Input USB-C Materials Aluminum, vegan leather Expand

What I like

The design is even slimmer and more travel-friendly

Close

Naturally, there are a lot of design similarities between Satechi's 2-in-1 wireless charger and the 3-in-1 version. If you looked at them both from a far, the only thing that markedly distinguishes these two products is the folding Apple Watch charging puck on the 3-in-1 model. However, the fact that the 2-in-1 foldable charger doesn't have an Apple Watch charger makes it a bit smaller.

My favorite part of the Satechi 2-in-1 foldable charger is easily its attractive design, which features aluminum and vegan leather.

The main part of the stand is more narrow, it's a bit thinner, and looks to be ever-to-slightly shorter. Of course, the overall height and angle of this charger will depend on how you configure it. There are two hinges — one on the base of the stand and another that connects to the Qi2/MagSafe pad — that have full range of motion. The entire thing can be collapsed to fold flat for easy storage in a bag or suitcase.

My favorite part of the Satechi 2-in-1 foldable charger is easily its attractive design, which features aluminum and vegan leather. Now that I've tried a wireless charger with a vegan leather base, it's hard to go back to anything else. It looks good, but also feels good. It's much more satisfying to touch than hard plastic or silicone, hands down. Surprisingly, this thing fits into desk setups well — even if they're not built around the space gray aesthetic. My desk uses a lot of light color tones, such as white and light blue, and the Satechi stand still fits in great.

It's a great addition to your desk, with support for StandBy mode

This stand works best as an addition to your desk or nightstand, and that's because it takes advantage of StandBy Mode. This is the new view included with iOS 17 and later that introduces a smart-display-like UI for your iPhone. You can only activate it by placing your iPhone on a charger and turning it in a horizontal orientation.

Basically, this Satechi 2-in-1 stand is engineered to meet all the newest features and specifications.

Basically, this Satechi 2-in-1 stand is engineered to meet all the newest features and specifications. Some older wireless chargers won't work with StandBy mode because of how they're designed, and that's no problem with this charger. Since this Satechi foldable charger supports Qi2, it'll work with iPhones today and plenty more Android devices in the future.

Related How to set up and use StandBy mode on iOS 17 StandBy mode turns your iPhone into a smart display of sorts, thanks to iOS 17.

What I don't like

It's still not a perfect option for Android users

Unfortunately, Android adoption of Qi2 is moving at a snail's pace, and that'll limit this Satechi charger to iPhone users for now. It's true that you could use this with an Android phone, with an adapter or a MagSafe-equipped case, like the Peak Design Everyday Case. However, you'll be limited to slow Qi charging unless you have a Qi2 device.

Unfortunately, Android adoption of Qi2 is moving at a snail's pace, and that'll limit this Satechi charger to iPhone users for now.

Still, that's more of a knock on Android OEMs than Satechi. In fact, there's a case to be made for buying Qi2 accessories like this one now — so you're future-proofed and ready when you upgrade to a Qi2 phone or other device. It's still something to consider before you go out and invest in this charger.

Related Ugreen Nexode Pro review: The best multi-port fast chargers you can buy for MacBooks Ugreen's Nexode Pro series takes advantage of new charging technologies to provide impressive power delivery in a compact form factor.

Should you buy the Satechi 2-in-1 wireless charger?

You should buy the Satechi 2-in-1 Qi2 wireless charging stand if:

You want to charge an iPhone and AirPods with one compact charging stand

You like the look of the space gray finish and vegan leather base

You have an Android phone with a MagSafe case/adapter and want to future-proof for Qi2

You should NOT buy the Satechi 2-in-1 Qi2 wireless charging stand if:

You absolutely need Apple Watch charging in your stand

You don't have a device with MagSafe or Qi2 support

You don't like the space gray finish of the Satechi wireless charger

Naturally, this Satechi 2-in-1 foldable wireless charging stand has many similarities with its bigger brother, the 3-in-1 model. Arguably the biggest downside that came with the 3-in-1 foldable charging stand was its exorbitant price tag. By ditching the Apple Watch charging puck, this 2-in-1 version shaves $50 off the retail price. It's a lot easier to stomach the $80 price of this Qi2 wireless charger than the $130 cost of the 3-in-1 version.

At the end of the day, I just can't get over how great this charging stand looks and feels. The combination of space gray and black colors looks sharp, and the vegan leather base is satisfying to touch and to look at. For what it's worth, this charger looks just as premium as the price tag would suggest. If you're in the market for a new desk or nightstand charging solution, the Satechi 2-in-1 wireless charging stand is a great option for home use and travel.