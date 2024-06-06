Satechi makes some of the best third-party accessories for Apple accessories you can find, and the company released a collection of new multi-device wireless chargers this year. I've spent a few weeks with the Satechi 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger, and it's a device that aims to charge all your mobile Apple products at home and on the go. Usually, devices like these are either great for travel or great on your desk, but very few are good at both. Before trying out this new charging stand, the wireless charger on my desk was an older 2-in-1 charging stand from Satechi, and I bought that one with my own cash. After testing a few wireless chargers from competitors like Casetify and ESR, I've yet to find one that can unseat my trusty Satechi stand.

Sure enough, Satechi's new foldable 3-in-1 wireless charger makes me want to toss my old 2-in-1 stand and never look back. It's stylish, featuring a space gray aluminum build with hints of black vegan leather and plastic. This charger has perhaps the cleanest 3-in-1 implementation I've seen yet, because the Apple Watch charger is hidden behind your phone, and it can be folded away when not in use. That also means your iPhone can use StandBy Mode. It supports Qi2, so it'll work with more devices than just iPhones in the future. Of course, we can't forget this charger's namesake, which allows it to fold completely flat for easy transporting. Satechi really thought of everything, and the only downsides that come with this stand are the fault of Apple and Android OEMs.

About this review: Satechi provided a 3-in-1 wireless charging stand for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand Excellent travel charger It's my favorite wireless charger ever 9 / 10 Satechi's new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is designed like an Apple product. In fact, it looks a whole lot like Apple's own Pro Display XDR stand, and feels just as premium. The entire thing folds flat to easily fit in a bag for travel, and comes with power and travel adapters included. When you're at home, the aluminum and vegan leather materials fit into any desk setup. Since it supports Qi2, future-proofing is covered, too. Pros The aluminum build and vegan leather base looks stunning

Apple Watch charger is there when you need it, hidden when you don't

Conveniently folds down flat for travel, includes 45W power adapter and EU/UK prongs Cons Lack of Qi2 support at present means Android users will have to wait

It may be more expensive than some are willing to pay for a wireless charger $130 at Best Buy $130 at Satechi

Pricing and availability

Satechi previewed the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand at CES 2024, and it released a few months later. It's now widely available from Satechi's website and third-party retailers, like Best Buy, for a price of $130. At the time of writing, this particular model isn't available on Amazon. However, Satechi sells many of its products on Amazon, so we wouldn't be surprised if the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand showed up later. It comes in one colorway, sporting Space Gray aluminum and black vegan leather. It'll work with MagSafe devices, AirPods, and Apple Watches for now. Since it supports Qi2, it'll work with future Qi2 devices.

Specs

Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand Qi-Certified Yes, Qi2 Color Space Gray & Black Speed 15W primary, 5W secondary, 5W Apple Watch Dimensions 90mm x 90mm x 155mm Weight 298.5 grams Adapter included UK & EU travel adapters Includes adapter Yes, 45W power adapter Input USB-C Materials Aluminum and vegan leather Requirements Apple Watch Series 7 or newer needed for fast charging

What I like

A travel-friendly design without the compromises

Close

There are a number of wireless chargers out there that can charge an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch at the same time. So, what makes the Satechi 3-in-1 foldable charger stand out is its design. To me, this stand takes design cues from Apple's Pro Display XDR stand. It's made out of aluminum, with versatile hinges at the base of the stand and connected to the MagSafe puck. It looks just as good as a charger that doesn't fold, and that's why I like using the Satechi 3-in-1 foldable charger.

The vegan leather base is a nice touch that makes this charger feel instantly more premium.

The base of the stand, covering the AirPods wireless charging spot, features black vegan leather. It looks and feels premium, and it's a big upgrade from most wireless chargers that use hard plastic or silicone. The Apple Watch charging puck is cleverly hidden in the back of the stand until it is pulled down. This is great, because I can keep it stowed away during the day and pull it down at night when it's time to charge. I'm usually not a fan of 3-in-1 chargers on my desk, since they just take up too much valuable desk space. This Satechi charger is sleek and compact enough to change that.

It looks just as good as a charger that doesn't fold, and that's why I like using the Satechi 3-in-1 foldable charger.

Of course, the charger's flagship feature is that it can fold flat and is travel-friendly. To be clear, this setup is still thicker and clunkier than a stack of cables and compact power adapters. But if you need a charging stand that can fit into a backpack, this is it. It's also nice that Satechi includes a 45W power adapter with US, UK, and EU plugs right in the box.

An older Satechi wireless charger (left) beside the 3-in-1 foldable charger (right).

Somehow, even though the 3-in-1 foldable charger should look worse than a fixed charger, it doesn't. I prefer the look of the new 3-in-1 charging stand to the older 2-in-1 version, and the black colorway will probably look better over time. After more than a year of use, my white-and-silver Satechi charging stand has a few scuffs and shows dust easily.

It's great for StandBy Mode and content consumption

The pressure is on new wireless charging stands to support StandBy Mode, a feature that Apple added with iOS 17. When you place your iPhone on a MagSafe charger and turn it horizontally, a new widget-based view will appear. It's quite useful, especially when music or media is playing. However, the feature won't work on all 3-in-1 wireless chargers. Some that place the Apple Watch puck right beside the MagSafe puck make it impossible to rotate your iPhone for use with StandBy. Luckily, this isn't a problem with Satechi's 3-in-1 wireless charger.

Even if you don't use StandBy Mode, you'll appreciate the range of motion of the charging stand's MagSafe puck.

Even if you don't use StandBy Mode, you'll appreciate the range of motion of the charging stand's MagSafe puck. It can tilt all the way up until it is nearly completely flat, and all the way down until it is completely flat. Since it's connected to the main stand, you can also adjust viewing angles by titling the stand between zero and 90 degrees. This helps you find the perfect viewing angle while watching videos, whether you're using the phone in vertical or horizontal orientations. This is somewhere most charging stands fall short, but this one excels.

What I don't like

There isn't much not to love about this charging stand

Close

I'm usually able to find a few things wrong with products — even the great ones. But the Satechi 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is really only held back by Apple and Android OEMs. This charger can power up an iPhone at 15W, AirPods at 5W, and supported Apple Watch models at 5W. That isn't anything special, and wired charging will be considerably faster. However, these are the maximum wireless charging speeds supported by each product, so there isn't anything more Satechi can do. Additionally, since Android phone manufacturers have been moving slowly toward Qi2 adoption, this stand will only work with iPhones for now.

The Satechi 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is really only held back by Apple and Android OEMs.

It's also worth noting that the Satechi 3-in-1 foldable charging stand offers less flexibility than some alternatives. This charger works great with an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but only works best with those accessories. Something like the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 will be better for people who need to occasionally use that AirPods charger for other devices, like another great smartphone.

Should you buy the Satechi Wireless Charging Stand?

You should buy the Satechi 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger if:

You have an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch and want to charge them all in one place

You travel often and want a foldable wireless charger with EU and UK plugs included

You want a premium wireless charger that looks great, whether you're charging one device or three

You should NOT buy the Satechi 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger if:

You have an Android phone

You'd be fine with a cheaper charger that isn't travel-friendly

You don't have the need for a 3-in-1 charger

Finding a great charging stand that can power up all your devices and look good while doing it is tougher than it sounds. If you want a travel-friendly charger, the search becomes even more difficult. However, Satechi made all the right design choices here, and the 3-in-1 foldable charging stand is an easy recommendation as a result. It's just as good of a product for people who don't travel with it at all as it is for people who travel often. There are no compromises made to make this charger travel-friendly, which is rare to see. I'm keeping this wireless charger on my desk, and that's the highest praise I can give.