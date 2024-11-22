Satechi is fairly well-known in the realm of USB hubs and adapters, and the company's recent lineup refresh comes with improved speeds and power delivery. The 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet, as it's officially called, is the more advanced of the bunch, and it's pretty good.

There are some downsides, notably the lack of data support on the USB-C port and the poor compatibility with ultrawide displays. But for most users' basic needs this is a solid hub with a premium feel.

About this review: Satechi sent us the 7-in-1 USB-C Multi-Port Adapter for this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Solid hub Satechi 7-in-1 USB-C Multi-Port Adapter Sleek, slim, and expensive 6.5 / 10 With a nice supply of ports, the Satechi 7-in-1 USB-C adapter can greatly expand the connectivity of a laptop while being very sleek. However, some problems hold it back from true greatness, plus it's a little pricy. Pros Solid supply of ports to add to a laptop

Gigabit Ethernet

Sleek and premium design in three colors Cons USB-C port doesn't support data

HDMI port may struggle with ultrawide monitors

Expensive for what it offers $80 at Satechi

Pricing and availability

Satechi announced the upgraded lineup of USB-C Slim hubs, including the 7-in-1 model, during IFA 2024, on September 6th. The hubs all launched on September 26th, but they still seem to only be available through Satechi's website directly. The previous model can still be found at Best Buy or Amazon, so you'll want to be careful to avoid buying the wrong one.

Pricing for the Satechi 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter comes in at $79.99, the same as its predecessor.

Specifications Connection USB-C (10Gbps) Ports 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x USB-C (PD only) 1x HDMI, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD card reader USB-C Power Delivery 80W max output Price $79.99 Power supply included No Maximum display resolution 4K @ 60Hz Expand

What I like

A solid supply of ports

Close

The big highlight of the new Satechi 7-in-1 USB-C hub is the upgraded ports. The number of ports has remained the same, but some of them have been upgraded. Notably, the USB Type-A ports now boast USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, meaning you get up to 10Gbps of bandwidth. That should make data transfers much faster for devices like external SSDs, assuming they still use USB Type-A cables.

Considering the size of the hub, it has about as much as you could ask for

Satechi also upgraded the USB-C port, which now delivers up to 80W of power, assuming you have a power adapter that can support it. The previous model only delivered up to 60W, which wasn't great for more power-hungry laptops with discrete GPUs or something like a MacBook Pro with an M4 Max chip.

Otherwise, we get a solid selection of ports. There's HDMI output supporting up to 4K output at 60Hz, both microSD and regular SD card readers, and a 1Gbps Ethernet port that collapses and opens up as needed. It's a fairly basic setup, but considering the size of the hub, it has about as much as you could ask for, and the ports are decently fast. I will say that while the Ethernet port does reach 1Gbps speeds, I had some trouble getting it to perform as it should consistently.

It's small and feels premium