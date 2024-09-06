Key Takeaways Satechi unveiled upgraded multiport adapters with 4K HDMI ports and 100W USB-C PC charging.

The new lineup includes 7-in-1, 6-in-1, and 4-in-1 models with improved connectivity features.

A passport cover with Find My technology for tracking was also introduced.

Satechi sells all sorts of tech and lifestyle products that aim to make life easier, from wireless charging accessories to magnetic wallets. At this year's IFA show in Berlin, the company announced a set of upgraded multiport adapters that improve on previous versions but sell for the same price.

The USB-A ports have been upgraded to 3.2 Gen 2

The lineup includes 7-in-1, 6-in1, and 4-in-1 multiport adapters, all with a 4K HDMI port, and 100W USB-C PC charging, up from the previous 60W. This allows them to handle a greater variety of monitors and peripherals with ease. The 4-in-1 model pairs this with two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports which can deliver increased transfer rates of up to 10GB per second.

The 6-in-1 adapter has a 4K HDMI, USB-C, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB-A 2.0 port, and a microSD card reader. The 7-in-1 model is almost the same but with two USB-A 3.2 ports and an added gigabit Ethernet port.

Source: Satechi

Each model comes in a slim aluminum case with a redesigned USC-C connector that can connect to devices in protective cases more easily. They'll be available in Space Gray, Silver, and Black on Satechi's site from September 26 for $59.99, $69.99, and $79.99, respectively.

Satechi also announced a passport cover

Satechi also announced a passport cover with Find My technology that lets you ping it from the Find My app and receive notifications when you leave it behind. It charges wirelessly and has an impressive five-month battery life.

Source: Satechi

As well as a slot for your passport, it also has four card slots and space for important documents like boarding passes or travel visas. Until our passports become digital, this is about the best you can do to keep them safe and retrievable in the case of loss. The passport cover is available now for $59.99.