CES 2025 is the perfect place to check out all the hot new phones, wearables, and portable devices; however, as cool as these gadgets are, they're not very good when they run out of battery when you're halfway through your travels. Fortunately, Satechi is here to show off its new portable charging devices, so all that cool new tech you've bought can last any long journeys you have planned in the coming year.

Satechi unveils the "OnTheGo Collection" during CES 2025

The devices are part of a larger set called the "OnTheGo Collection," and as you can tell by the name, these devices aim to make life easier for someone who's always out and about.

Satechi reveals the Power Bank with Stand for travelers

The first entry to this range is the Power Bank With Stand, which comes in both 10K and 5K versions. It acts as a portable recharging station for your phones and wearables and offers both wired and wireless charging options. It also acts as a convenient stand, so you can still have your phone beside you while it recharges its battery.

Satechi also reveals the 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 chargers for tech lovers on the go

If one charger isn't enough, Satechi also showed off its 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 chargers. These power banks come with two or three charging stations, depending on the model you pick. That way, you can charge your phone, your watch, and an optional third device simultaneously.

Satechi hasn't revealed much about when these devices will be ready for purchase, but it aims for a Q2 2025 release. The company also states that the products will have prices "ranging from $69.99 to $99.99," with the former price likely being the Power Bank With Stand 5K and the latter likely being the 3-in-1 charger.