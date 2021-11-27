Satechi’s USB Type-C and Thunderbolt adapters are up to $50 off today

Satechi sells a wide range of high-end USB and Thunderbolt accessories for phones, desktops, and everything in between. For this year’s Cyber Monday, Satechi has discounted six of its multi-port adapters and docks at Best Buy, which might be the perfect companions for your Type-C or Thunderbolt-equipped computers.

First up is the USB-C Adapter M1, which is now on sale for $119.99, a savings of $30 from the usual price. It has two USB Type-A ports, two HDMI connectors capable of 4K video at 60Hz (as long as your computer is capable of that), a USB Type-C port for data, and a pass-through USB Type-C connector for charging your computer. Meanwhile, Satechi’s USB-C 9-in-1 Adapter is discounted to $79.99 ($20 off), and has pass-through USB-C charging, HDMI, VGA, USB Type-A ports, an SD card slot, a microSD slot, and Gigabit Ethernet. Finally, the USB-C Slim 7-in-1 Adapter is on sale for $55.99 ($24 off) with the same features, minus the VGA connector.

Besides those USB Type-C adapters, Satechi also has its high-end Thunderbolt 4 Dock on sale for $249.99, a discount of $50 from the usual price. It has three Thunderbolt 4 connectors (up to 40 Gbps data transfer, and charging up to 96W), three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 connector, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and an audio jack. With this dock, you could plug any Thunderbolt 4-compatible laptop (such as the new MacBook Pro 2021) and essentially turn it into a desktop computer.

