The Surface Pro 9 is a really great Windows tablet, but one area where it's lacking is connectivity. There are already many great accessories for Microsoft's flagship tablet but Satechi has just joined the fray with a new option. It's the Satechi Dual USB-C Hub, which can add up to six ports total to your device.

This latest product from Satechi is priced at $60 and can help make your Surface more useful when you're away from home. It plugs seamlessly into both of the USB-C ports to the side of your Surface, adding some essential ports. You'll get USB-4 pass through with up to 100W of charging, USB-C, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and HDMI 2.0, and even SD and microSD card slots. The Satechi Dual USB-C hub comes in Platinum color and blends right into the side of your Surface.

Note that the USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and USB-C ports also support speeds of up to 10GBps, for superfast data transfers. And for connecting to monitors? It supports 4K and 60HZ video signals, on up to two external displays at the same time. On its own, the USB-4 pass-through port can help you connect to a 4K or 60Hz monitor.

If you're worried about this accessory messing with your Surface Pro 9, don't worry. Satechi paid special attention to the design to ensure that it doesn't wobble or disconnect from your Surface. It has dual pins for a more secure connection. It's pretty lightweight and compact, too, since it comes in at 4.5 inches in length, and also measures under 40 grams in weight.

You can buy the Satechi Dual USB-C Hub now with the link below. It retails for $60, which isn't all too bad for a dongle. If you want additional savings, you can get 20% off the product with the code SURFACE on Satechi.net through July 21.