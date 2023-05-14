There are a lot of great power banks on the market, but there are plenty more you should avoid. While those less-than-desirable options may be cheap, many also lack proper safety measures to ensure your devices aren't damaged during charging or to prevent fires due to poor construction. It's important to get a portable charger that charges your devices not only quickly but also safely. One brand that's doing that is Satechi, which is well-known for its hubs and wall chargers like its 200W 6-port USB-C charger.

Another option is the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, which does more than just let you plug in your devices. It includes wireless charging capabilities, even specific Apple accessories. It's also very well-built, offers 10,000mAh of battery capacity, and features up to 18W of output through the USB-C port. But it's the included safety measures that help make it one of the best portable chargers on the market.

Disclaimer: This review was written after a month of testing the device, which was provided by Satechi. The company did not provide any input into this review.

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand 9 / 10 $81 $100 Save $19 Though it has Duo in the name, this 10,000mAh battery pack can charge up to three devices at once using the Qi wireless pad on the top, the AirPod spot under the Qi pad, and the USB-C port on the back, all of it in a small compact size. Brand Satechi Battery Capacity 10,000mAh Ports 1xUSB-C Weight 289g Dimensions 5.12x2.83x0.87 inches Maximum Discharge 18W via USB-C, 10W Qi wireless charger, 5W AirPods charger Maximum Charge 18W USB-C Pros Aluminum construction

Flip-up Qi wireless charger acts as a stand

Can charge up to three devices at once

Very compact Cons Maxes out at 18W via USB-C

Only one port $81 at Amazon $100 at Satechi

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand: Pricing and availability

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand was released in December 2022 for $100. The device comes in a single 10,000mAh capacity and in a black and matte aluminum design. You can purchase it from Amazon or Satechi directly, although we've seen more discounts on Amazon.

Design and hardware: Apple inspired in more ways than one

I've used a lot of portable chargers, each with its own merit, but the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is one of the best-looking and feature-packed that I've come across. The matte-finished aluminum base takes up about two-thirds of the overall build. It looks very reminiscent of Apple's Space Gray color, giving the charger a bit of added class. At the same time, it brings some extra durability. At the bottom of the charger are four rubber feet to keep the device from sliding around when on a table.

The other third of the charger is a matte black plastic. When looking at it from the top down, you see three rubbery circles and a rubberized chin with some grip. These are more than just cosmetic choices; they help keep your phone in place when you lift the plastic top upward to create a wireless charging stand, which does work flat as well and is capable of up to 10W charging.

The ability to lift the wireless charging plate to create a vertical stand is great when sitting at a desk to keep your phone in view while charging.

When you lift the top, it also pops the chin a bit to create an angle that keeps your phone in place better against the charging pad. I love being able to keep my phone in view while I'm sitting at a desk, This system is very well implemented into this portable charger, and it works wonderfully.

Something else happens when you prop up the charging pad. It reveals a second wireless charger that can output up to 5W. This, however, isn't your standard Qi charging pad capable of charging all the best smartphones. Rather, it's designed to charge Apple AirPods. But, unlike other wireless chargers that put Apple products first, Satechi designed it to also work with many excellent wireless earbuds on the market. I tested it with the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2, original Samsung Galaxy Buds, Sony WF-1000XM4, and Google Pixel Buds A, and it charged all of them but the Pixel Buds A.

Looking at the rest of the charger, there's a small black power button on the right side. You can also check the status with the four white LED lights on the back beside the 18W USB-C port, which is used for charging devices and its own battery. There's also a blue LED light bar on the front that lets you know when your device is charging or not.

As for that USB-C port, while 18W is fine, it's going to take a long time to recharge many flagship phones, which have gotten larger batteries over the years. This is why so many phones offer 45W, 65W, and faster charging to get the phones powered up as quickly and safely as possible. 18W is also the cap for recharging the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, so filling up the 10,000mAh battery in it will take quite some time, about three hours.

Safety features: Portable peace of mind

There are stories that come up periodically about device batteries that will burst, catch on fire, or fry whatever they're trying to charge. Satechi has taken some precautions to keep that from happening here. On the wireless side, it has foreign object detection (FOD) to verify that whatever is placed onto the charging pad is compatible. This helps to avoid damaging both the charger and the device.

Another feature Satechi included is over-temperature detection. When providing power to a device, the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand monitors the temperatures of both itself and what it's charging to ensure neither overheats. Doing so prevents damaging each unit and also the chance of rupture or fire due to high temperatures. Each of these features keeps you and your devices safe when charging or when the power bank is in a bag.

Should you buy the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand?

You should buy the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand if...

You want a compact 10,000mAh portable charger

You want the ability to charge wirelessly and wired

You want to charge multiple devices simultaneously safely

You shouldn't buy the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand if...

You need more than 10,000mAh in your portable charger

You want to charge your devices at more than 18W

You need more than one physical port

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a great little portable charger. Its 10,000mAh capacity is enough to recharge most phones from zero to full twice. But its footprint is far smaller than most others in its category, especially when we factor in the additional charging features. While it only has one physical, less-than-impressive 18W USB-C port, it does offer a Qi wireless charging pad and a secondary wireless pad for accessories.

Those features, excellent build quality, and additional safety features help to push this portable charger into the realm of one of the best I've ever used. It easily earned a spot in my travel kit and on my desk since it can serve as a regular charger when plugged in. So if you're looking for an excellent portable charger that's more than meets the eye, then the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a great way to go.