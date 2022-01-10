Satechi’s new four-port USB charger can reach 165W

Satechi manufactures accessories for PCs and mobile devices, from chargers to dongles, most of which have a premium build quality. During last week’s CES 2022 event, the company revealed a new powerful USB Type-C charger with four high-speed ports. It seems like the perfect charger for anyone who uses several devices with USB Power Delivery, but you can’t buy it yet.

The new charger (via The Verge) isn’t too large, at 3.93 x 1.22 x 2.8 inches, but it does ship with an optional vertical stand to keep it from slipping around on a flat surface. Like many other recent USB wall adapters, it uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to support rapid charging without a large bulky design. There are four USB Type-C ports in total, plus a small indicator light.

Satechi says the $120 charger can reach 165W across all ports simultaneously, but the amount of power going to each device depends on how many are connected, and the supported speeds of each device. Here are all the supported power configurations from the official specifications page:

1 x USB-C PD connected – up to 100W

2 x USB-C PD connected – up to 100W/60W

3 x USB-C PD connected – 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W

4 x USB-C PD connected – 60W/45W/30W/30W

With that setup, you can charge the MacBook Pro M1 (or most other laptops with USB Power Delivery support) at full speed, with an extra 60W to spare for another device. You could also fast charge three smartphones or tablets at once, while having enough power to keep most ultrabooks from draining (on the 60W connection).

It would have been nice to see at least one USB Type-A port on the charger, which could have turned this into the ultimate travel charger — if you have a smartwatch or other accessory that is powered with a Type-A cable, you’ll need an adapter. Anker sells a similar charger for $10 more, which has two USB Type-C ports (with a maximum of 100W on one connection) and two USB Type-A connections.

The Verge reported that the charger was available to pre-order, with a 20% off discount when using the code “CES20” at checkout, but the page has now reverted to only have an “Email when available” button.