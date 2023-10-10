Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger $120 $150 Save $30 The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger is my everyday charger for powering up my USB-C devices. It has six total USB-C ports and is nice and sleek but can provide 140W power on two of the ports. It's 20% cheaper for Prime Day and is now $120. $120 at Amazon

October's Prime Day event known as Big Deal Days is finally here, and if you're in need of a charging station for any of those gadgets you've picked up as part of Prime Day laptop deals or Prime Day phone deals, you might want to consider the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Pro GaN charger. As a tech reviewer, who has a collection of gadgets, this Satechi charging dock is a must-have for me. It lets me power up all my devices simultaneously, without worrying about having to fill up my wall outlets with charging bricks. Best of all, the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger is now 20% in price from $150 to $120.

Why the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger is a great deal

I reviewed the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger back in May of this year, and since then, it's become my favorite charging dock. It's a really compact charging station, that's made out of all metal, comes with a stand, and offers six total USB-C ports for charging. When used with a single cable, two of the ports can provide 140W of power. This really is what fascinated me about this docking station. That's enough juice to charge up a power-hungry device like my Surface Laptop Studio which has a dedicated graphics card and usually can't take enough power from such charging docks.

The other USB-C ports, meanwhile, are what I use to juice up my accessories, like my Pixel phone, and my earbuds and keyboard and mice. All the ports are clearly labeled, too, since you get two USB-C 3.1 ports on the top (labeled PD1-PD2) and four USB-C 3.0 ports on the bottom (labeled PD3-PD6). Combining the port selections, you can charge up to two devices at 100W each from either the PD1 or PD2 port or the PD1 and PD3 or PD1 and PD4 ports.

There are a lot of charging possibilities with this dock, which is what makes it so great. From my iPhone to my Surface, my iPad, or my Pixel, I was able to charge and power all my devices with this dock. Of course, if it's not to your liking, then don't worry. There are a lot of great PC accessory Prime Day deals floating around.