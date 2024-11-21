Apple's M4-powered Mac Mini has been on the market for a couple of weeks now and it comes with a totally new design that's much smaller than before. Now, peripheral maker Satechi is stepping up with the new Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub, a USB hub for the new device that integrates seamlessly with its design and adds a lot more ports. The hub will be available next year.

More ports and more storage

The M4 Mac Mini has a fairly solid offering of ports, but it's mostly reliant on USB Type-C, which not everyone is ready for. The Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub addresses this by adding three USB Type-A ports to the front of the Mac Mini, along with an SD card reader for easily importing media from a camera. This is very similar to the previous model Satechi made for older Mac Mini (and Mac Studio ) models, though there are actually fewer ports thanks to the smaller size overall.

That's about it in terms of ports on the outside, but the hub is also going to come in a variant that includes an SSD enclosure, allowing you to expand the storage on the Mac Mini for a much lower price than using Apple's official upgrades. The SSD enclosure supports up to 4TB SSDs in M.2 form factor from 2230 to 2280.

Satechi claims the hub offers perfect ventilation to ensure the Mac Mini can still run just as cool, and it's also got a premium build made of aluminum, just like the computer itself.

It's a few months off

While Satechi is wasting no time in announcing this product, it looks like we'll be waiting a while to get it. The company says the Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub will be available in the spring of next year, and we don't know pricing yet, either. However, you can sign up to be notified when it launches, and that will get you 20% off the official price. You can check out the product page below.