Satechi Stand & Hub $80 $100 Save $20 Satechi's Stand & Hub for Mac Mini and Mac Studio adds ports and storage in one of the most elegant ways we've ever seen. The accessory perfectly matches the exterior of the Mac Mini and Mac Studio case, and when installed, looks absolutely seamless. You get I/O ports in the front, while also adding an M.2 slot as well. Score a discount that drops the price down to just $80 in this limited-time deal. $80 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a way to take your Mac Mini or Mac Studio to a new level, the Satechi Stand & Hub is going to be the only way to go. Not only do you get a variety of I/O ports, but there's also a hidden slot to add an M.2 SSD. But what makes the Satechi, so special is that it actually looks quite good.

Related Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac review: The perfect companion for Mac mini or Mac Studio If you're looking for a way to add expandable storage to your Mac mini or Mac Studio, this is the cleanest way to do it.

So good, in fact, that if you didn't know, you'd swear that this was made by Apple. We loved this accessory in our review, giving it a very solid 9 out of 10, which is a monster score. And at its newly discounted price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, it's an absolute must-buy for any Mac Mini or Mac Studio owner.

What's great about the Satechi Stand & Hub?