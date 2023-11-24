Key Takeaways The Satechi Stand & Hub is designed specifically for Mac Mini and Mac Studio, blending in seamlessly and matching the color of Apple's silver.

Apple Silicon has done tremendous things for the Mac, but improving upgradeability is not one of them. If you want to add storage, memory, or really anything else to your excellent Mac after purchase, you're out of luck. Luckily, there is an accessory to help you out, and Black Friday brings a solid $25 discount on the already-great Satechi Stand & Hub. I bought it at full price almost a year ago, and I've still yet to come across a better accessory for Mac Mini and Mac Studio owners. It gives you extra ports and an M.2 SSD slot for expandable storage, all for well under $100 thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

About this article: I bought the Satechi Stand & Hub, and Satechi did not have any input on this article.

Satechi Stand & Hub Excellent USB-C hub The closest thing to expandable storage on a Mac $75 $100 Save $25 Satechi's Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio adds ports and storage while blending in. It matches the color of Apple's silver, and when installed, looks like it's part of your Mac. This brings front I/O ports to your Mac and adds a M.2 SATA slot that can be used with an internal SSD. $75 at Amazon $100 at Satechi

What I like about the Satechi Stand & Hub

It's designed just for Mac Mini and Mac Studio

A lot of the most popular USB-C hubs are just dongles that hang off the back of your Mac. One of my favorite parts of having a Mac desktop is that they are compact and look great, so that's a dealbreaker for me. The good thing is, the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac Mini and Mac Studio isn't like the rest. It's designed specifically for these two Macs, and when installed, looks like it is meant to be part of your Mac. The silver or space gray colors match perfectly, and the stand is concave on the top to completely hide your Mac's built-in stand. There are also cutouts that make sure you won't have any thermal or airflow issues while using the Stand & Hub.

Adding extra storage to your Mac is a breeze

The best part of the Stand & Hub is clearly the SSD enclosure it features. You can fit a SATA M.2 SSD in a hidden enclosure on the bottom of the hub, and it's an incredibly simple installation process. After the initial setup process, you'll be able to add extra storage to your Mac without dealing with a clunky external SSD. And since the Stand & Hub blends in so well with your Mac, you'll hardly know you've added extra storage by external means.

Why the Satechi Stand & Hub is a must-buy on Black Friday

The price is simply impossible to beat

Besides the feature set, the price is what makes the Stand & Hub stand out amidst a ton of deals for Apple products. You can grab this accessory for just $75, and throwing in a discounted SSD can quickly upgrade your Mac's storage on a budget. Upgrading a Mac Mini or Mac Studio to just the second-tier storage configuration will run you at least $200. With these Black Friday deals, you can add way more storage to your Mac for a fraction of the price Apple charges. I added 2TB of storage to my Mac Studio with this accessory, and spent about $175 at full price, so you can get my favorite accessories for much less right now. Mac Mini and Studio owners: run, don't walk, to this insane Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.