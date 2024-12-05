Satechi makes some very interesting peripherals focused on Apple devices, but the last one is one of its more unique offerings. The Satechi Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure is everything its name describes — a tiny SSD enclosure that connects via USB-C to all kinds of supported devices.

The main use case many may have for this is using it with a phone for video recording, but it's a great SSD enclosure overall. I like its design quite a bit, and the performance is more than enough to use as a storage device for video recording. It's also a great way to move files from device to device.

About this review: Satechi sent us the Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Super portable storage Satechi Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure Tiny, sleek-looking, and fast 9 / 10 The Satechi Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure is a cleverly designed and fast option for storing and moving files between devices, including phones. Its fast speeds make it ideal for video recording at high resolutions using a phone. However, it can get fairly loud. Pros Fast transfer speeds good enough for video recording

Very portable design with built-in USB port

Included cable lanyard for devices with limited space Cons Not always recognized by Android devices

It can get loud and warm $60 at Satechi $60 at Amazon

Satechi Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure pricing and availability

Satechi announced and launched the Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure on November 14, 2024, at a price of $59.99. The enclosure doesn't come with any drive pre-installed, even as an optional add-on.

You can find the Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure on Satechi's website and on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity Drive not included Power Bus-powered Speed Up to 10Gbps Connection USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (or included cable) Portable Yes Upgradeable Yes Expand

What I like

A compact and convenient design

One of the highlights of this SSD enclosure for me is definitely the design. Coming off of the previous SSD enclosure I reviewed a few months ago, the Satechi Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure immediately strikes me as far more clever and easy to use.

For one thing, access to the SSD itself is completely tool-less. The SSD is covered by a glass window (which also looks very cool) and it's all magnetic, so you can simply slide the glass cover off to get to it. Securing the SSD also requires no tools. There's a small rubber retainer where you'd usually see a screw, and all you need to do is pull it back, push the SSD down, and release it. It couldn't be simpler. Of course, something this small only works with an M.2 2230 SSD, similar to the ones for the Steam Deck .

Access to the SSD itself is completely tool-less

It's also great that the USB port is built directly into the enclosure. For something this small, it's obvious that you're probably going to be using it with a phone, so being forced to use a cable would be inconvenient. You could have a magnetic enclosure like the one DockCase has made, but that only works for iPhone models. Plugging directly into your phone makes the most sense.

And if you do want to use a cable, don't worry — the included lanyard is actually a USB-C extension cable you can pop out whenever you need it. It does make the package a bit bulky, but you can remove it if you don't need the cable.

Satechi also opted to use active fan cooling for the enclosure, which should ensure any SSD you put in it will run smoothly. Finally, it's worth mentioning the lock slider on the side of the enclosure. Switching this to the locked position will block a host device from writing to the SSD, only allowing it to read from it.

It's pretty fast