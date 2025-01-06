Summary Satechi's Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub offers a sleek design with cooling vents and aluminum finish.

The Mac Mini M4 has only just made itself a home within the Apple ecosystem, and companies are already showing off accessories for it during CES 2025. Satechi is no different, as they're taking to the stage to show off their newest product for the miniature Apple device. And by the looks of it, this product is sure to be a big hit with Mac Mini M4 fans, as it combines several useful tools into one case.

Satechi's Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub is the perfect companion for Apple fans

In a press release, Satechi pulled back the curtain on the Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure for CES 2025. As you can tell by the name, this single product delivers a range of handy features that make the minuscule Mac even better. There are quite a few parts to it, so let's break them down individually.

First things first, it acts as a nice stand for your Mac Mini M4. It has vents on the underside and on the top to help keep everything cool. It also uses a nice aluminum finish, which makes it "blend in" with the Mac, so it's not jarring on the eyes.

Second, it acts as a hub for your USB and SD card needs:

Powered by Gen 2 USB-C technology, the USB-A 3.2 ports provide blazing transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps—enough to move 3,000 high-res images in just one minute. The built-in SD card reader offers speeds up to 312MB/s, making it effortless to transfer large files, photos and videos.

Finally, the stand comes with a little enclosure that can fit an SSD. If you need some additional space or just want somewhere to back up your important data, you can put a 4TB of NVMe storage in there and expand your Mac's space without taking up any more desk space.

You can grab one for yourself with limited availability on February 17, 2025, with a full release in March. If you can't wait, head over to the Satechi website and register your interest to receive emails about this cool little hub.