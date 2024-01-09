Key Takeaways Satechi has launched its first-ever keyboard, the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, which is compatible with various devices and platforms like macOS, ChromeOS, and Windows.

You might associate Satechi with docks and dongles, but at CES 2024, the company has something new to offer. It is launching its first-ever keyboard, the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard. This keyboard sports plenty of nifty features that, just like Satechi's docks, can pair up nicely with all the different devices you own.

Taking inspiration from Logitech's MX Keys Mechanical, this new low-profile 75% mechanical keyboard from Satechi works across devices and platforms like macOS, ChromeOS, and Windows. You can use it with up to four different devices by pressing the FN Key and then keys 1, 2,3, or 4. You'll get Bluetooth connectivity if you press keys 1 and 2. Pressing key 3, meanwhile, will use the 2.4 GHz dongle, and a press of key 4 switches you to the wired mode.

If you're wondering, this isn't an RGB keyboard. It has a white backlight with 14 different patterns that you can switch between by pressing the lightbulb key. You don't get different switch types, either. The keyboard sports removable keycaps and uses brown switches, which Satechi claims have the smoothness of red switches and the physical feedback of blue switches. Key travel is also short, and the keycaps don't make a lot of noise, for minimum fatigue when typing. For extra comfort, you can even adjust the height of the keyboard, and there are stabilizers under the delete key and the return key.

The keyboard is made of aluminum in the enclosure and has a 2500 mAh battery onboard, and it can be recharged via USB-C. If you have it on your wishlist, the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is now available for purchase through Satechi.com. It costs $100, but you can get it for 20% off with the code CES20 for a limited time only while CES is underway.