Key Takeaways Satechi has launched USB-C adapters & cables for Windows, Mac, & ChromeOS devices.

The adapters and cables feature aluminum enclosures & a tangle-free braided design.

Satechi is launching a new series of USB-C adapters and cables for both Windows and Mac and even ChromeOS devices. There's a total of three products; a USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable, a USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K adapter, and a USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter. The things that make these accessories special are the tangle-free braided design and the sleek aluminum enclosures around the physical cables. All the products are now up for sale and should work great for video editors, gamers, and even content creators with high-end monitors or routers.

Starting first with an adapter, there's the Satechi USB-C To HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter. Priced at $45, this adapter supports outputting signals at 4K resolution and 120Hz, and 8K resolution at 60Hz. It has an aluminum enclosure, and the neck is reinforced, so it can be extra durable. If you're wondering, the cable length is 7.63 inches, and it weighs about 40 grams.

If you prefer a more direct connection straight from monitor to laptop or desktop, there's also the Satechi USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable. It is $50, and supports the same resolutions and refresh rates as the adapter. That's 4K resolution at 120Hz and 8K resolution at 60Hz. It also has a sleek aluminum enclosure, and the cable length comes in at 6.43 feet, which could be enough wiggle room if your monitor is a bit distant from your laptop.

Finally, there's the new USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, which is the cheapest of the bunch, which is only $40. The adapter gets you double the performance of a standard Gigabit Ethernet. It also supports up to 2500Mbps Ethernet and Ethernet pass-through on PCs and works with slower Ethernet devices, too.

You can save 20% on these accessories through December 14. Just use the code 8K 20 at checkout.