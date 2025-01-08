Summary Satechi released the SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for tech lovers on the go.

The keyboard features brown switches for typing comfort and competitive gaming, with stabilizers for a uniform key press.

Priced at $119.99 on sale at Satechi, the sleek keyboard offers a full 108-key layout and various backlight patterns.

Satechi has been giving us a sprinkle of exciting CES 2025 announcements over the past few days, including a must-have accessory for Mac Mini M4 fans and a the perfect charging companions for tech lovers on the go . Now, the company is rounding off its CES spree with this fancy full-sized keyboard that definitely looks the part.

Satechi announces the SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard

As announced in an emailed press release, the Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard takes what worked in the past and enhances it for a new year:

The new full-size keyboard shares similar features to its sister product, the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, including a rechargeable battery, low-profile brown switches, four-device connectivity, and 14 different backlight patterns. However, the SM3 also provides a full 108-key layout with a numeric keypad, compared to the SM1’s 75% layout for those seeking a larger, more robust option. The SM3’s slim, ergonomic design boasts a sleek aluminum enclosure, removable keycaps, and adjustable feet for optimum efficiency and comfort.

Satechi wants to make this keyboard ideal for both work and play. As such, it implemented brown switches into the keyboard to hit a middle ground between typing comfort and competitive gaming performance. The delete key, the return key, the space bar, and the left shift key also come with stabilizers to achieve a uniform key press. Plus, it definitely looks the part, with a sleek, modern look and the option between a white and a black color theme.

If you want to grab one for yourself, they're on sale right now at the Satechi website for $119.99.