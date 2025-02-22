USB hubs are probably some of the most basic accessories you can get design-wise because they're usually designed to be used with any PC. The Satechi Stand & Hub for the M4 Mac Mini is different, and it's made for one very specific device. That may limit its audience, but it's also what makes this a nearly perfect accessory conceptually.

And even beyond the concept, the Satechi Stand & Hub is a brilliantly executed product. It looks and feels great and it improves the Mac Mini experience in basically every way it could. If you have an M4-based Mac Mini, especially the base model, you owe it to yourself to buy this accessory.

About this review: Satechi sent me the Stand & Hub for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Perfect pairing Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub More ports, more storage 9.5 / 10 If you have an M4 Mac Mini, the Satechi Stand & Hub is an essential accessory to have. Not only does it add more ports, it fixes Apple's bad design decision, and it gives you more storage, making this even more valuable for the base model. Pros & Cons Adds USB Type-A and an SD card reader to the Mac Mini

Fast SSD enclosure is perfect for base models with low internal storage

It fixes the power button placement Design doesn't lack in the Mac Mini in place

A little pricy $100 at Satechi $130 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

After announcing the latest Stand & Hub last year, Satechi launched this model in limited quantities on February 17th, 2025, with full availability planned for March. You can already find it on Satechi's official website and Amazon.

The hub costs $99 on Stechi's website, though the Amazon listing is currently showing it for $130.

Specifications Brand Satechi Connection USB-C (10Gbps) Ports 3x USB Type-A (2x 10Gbps, 1x 480Mbps), 1x SD card slot USB-C Power Delivery No Price $99 Power supply included Not required Weight 6.8 ounces (192 grams) Dimensions 5x5x0.81 inches (127x127x20.6 mm) Compatibility Mac Mini (M4) Extra features SSD slot (Supports M.2 2230, 2242, 2280) Expand

The ports you need

USB Type-A still makes sense sometimes

I find that the Mac Mini has a fairly generous port selection for the small computer it is, but it's very obvious that Apple still wants to go forward with USB-C as the standard for everything, which is how it should be. Unfortunately, a lot of accessory makers don't seem to agree, and even a lot of premium products still use USB Type-A connections. For example, both my Lemokey P1 HE and Logitech MX Master 3S, which are fairly expensive in their own categories, come with USB Type-A dongles for wireless communication. And yes, I could use Bluetooth, sure, but Bluetooth is bad; if that wasn't the case, these products wouldn't come with a dongle included.

So, to use my keyboard and mouse optimally, I needed USB Type-A ports. Then, the microphone I use for recording videos also uses a USB Type-A connector, and so does the headset I use while streaming. The ports are more than welcome here, even if I wish they weren't necessary anymore.

The SD card reader is also extremely useful. I take a lot of photos for work, and the easiest way to bring them over is either using a USB cable or taking out the SD card and inserting it into the Mac Mini, which I generally prefer.

A nearly perfect design

It's built for the Mac Mini