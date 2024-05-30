Key Takeaways Satechi's Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station consolidates multiple ports into one sleek unit, perfect for a clutter-free workspace.

As docking stations get more advanced with their technologies, we're seeing models that feature pretty much every port you can wish for. Such is the case of Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, which features a wide range of useful ports that all fit nicely into one sleek and tidy unit. As such, if your desk is cluttered with wires, charging docks, and different ports for different connections, Satechi's new product may help clean up your workspace.

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station that can do it all

To say that the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station has a good range of ports is an understatement. Packed into this model are one Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, two HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an SD 4.0 slot, and an audio jack. All of this is powered by a DC power port that keeps everything ticking over.

So, what can you do with all of these ports? While you're free to do what you like, Satechi has some ideas of its own. For example, it states that you can use some of the Thunderbolt 4 ports to charge your devices and transfer data from them. Meanwhile, you can divvy up two monitors to the Thunderbolt 4 ports and two on the HDMI ports to create a 4-monitor setup. And if the device you're using lacks an Ethernet port, you can use the docking station's own for a more stable connection. All at the same time.

If this sounds like the dock for you, you can grab your own on the Satechi website for $299.99. Be sure to select if you want a US or EU-styled plug before you add it to your cart, so you can be sure it'll play nicely with your sockets when it arrives.