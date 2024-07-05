Key Takeaways Satechi's Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station is sleek and offers a wide range of ports.

It's reasonably priced and compatible with various devices, including external displays and eGPUs.

The main downside is that it gets quite hot during use.

Satechi is one of the more prominent brands when it comes to USB hubs and docking stations (and other accessories), and the company has been building up its portfolio with some great additions. The recent Satechi Thunder 4 Multi-Display Docking Station is another great one.

With a very slender design and a wide supply of ports, all for a pretty reasonable price, Satechi's latest docking station delivers a pretty fantastic experience across the board. The only real downside is that it gets pretty hot while I'm using it.

About this review: Satechi sent us the Tunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station for this review. The company had no input in its content.

Sleek and capable Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station Plenty of ports in a slim chassis 8.5 / 10 The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station offers a very complete package with plenty of high-speed ports in a very sleek and premium-feeling chassis. It fits right into any desk and it can handle all your peripherals just fine, making it a great companion for a modern laptop. Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4 (to host), 3x Thunderbolt 4 downstream, 2x USB Type-A, 2x HDMI 2.0, full-size SD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x Gigabit Ethernet USB Power Delivery Yes (96W) Power supply included Yes Max display res. 8K/30Hz (Thunderbolt 4), 4K/60Hz (HDMI) Price $300 Dimensions 8.42x3.75x0.72 inches (213.7x95.2x18.3mm) Pros Very slim and premium-feeling chassis

Wide port selection can accommodate most setups

It has a power button Cons It gets hot quickly Expand $300 at Amazon $300 at Satechi

Pricing and availability

Satechi launched the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station on May 30th, 2024, and it's available directly on the company's website and on Amazon. The dock comes in at $300, which puts it in line with most other premium docking stations. In fact, it's cheaper than some of the competition.

What I like

It's very sleek and feels premium

Close

I've reviewed many a docking station in my day, and right off the bat, the most surprising thing about the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station is just how sleek it is. THis is a very, very thin dock compared to most others I've tried, coming in at under 19mm in thickness. It is slightly wider and deeper than something like, say, the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, but not by much, and the overall footprint of this dock ispretty small. It can fit into a desk setup pretty easily.

It looks and feels pretty great, too. The dual-tone silver and black look suits this design very well, and the chassis is mostly made of metal that feels very solid and durable. Not every dock nails this mix of metal and plastic, but this one really looks very sleek and it avoids feeling like corners were cut in terms of build quality. The bottom of the dock has rubber feet that do their job well, too.

While we're at it, I also want to praise the inclusion of a power button, as I always do. Every dock should have one, as it makes it that much easier to save power without having to unplug everything.

It has a great supply of ports